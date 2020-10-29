Pankaj Tripathi reacts to Mirzapur MP's demand for action against web series

Pankaj Tripathi is an actor who isn't always on everyone's mind. But you suddenly realise how much you missed him when he comes out with another of his masterful performance. His role of Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya is being hailed by viewers as one of the greatest villains, at par with legendary performances like Mogambo and Shakaal. As second season of the web series Mirzapur hit Amazon Prime Video, fans went going gaga over it.

Pankaj Tripathi, on Wednesday had an exclusive interaction with DNA.

Though his performance and the web series is being hailed by viewers and critics alike, Mirzapur has been a topic of hot debate.

Apart from the reel world of the web series, there is a real city named Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh and MP of Mirzapur was not happy the way reel Mirzapur has been depicted.

Anupriya Patel, MP of Mirzapur demanded action against the web series recently. In her tweet, she expressed her displeasure over the depiction of violence in the series and said that the web series was showing real Mirzapur in a bad light.

"...Mirzapur is progressing. It is a centre of inclusion...' read part of her Hindi tweet as she complained that the web series was promoting communal rivalry. She had tagged PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath demanding action and inquiry against the web series.

Reacting to Patel's demand, Pankaj Tripathi said,"There is a disclaimer that comes before every episode which reads that Mirzapur is a fictional story and does not have any relation to an individual and/or place. I am an actor and I wouldn't have much to say on this beyond what I have stated."

"Having said that, I would like to add that in 'Mirzapur' series, if there are criminals, there's also a hero by the name Ramakanth Pandit (Rajesh Tailang), who wants to do good for the city," he added.