Loki: 5 reasons why we are looking forward to a series based on God of Mischief

International star Tom Hiddleston is returning as the God of Mischief in 'Loki'- a standalone show based on Marvel's most popular villain.



One of the most anticipated series from Marvel this year, the show will give a fresh perspective on Loki's character who played the antagonist in 'Avengers' and has always been known as the nemesis of God of Thunder Thor.



With just a few hours left for the series to premiere, here are the five reasons that we are eagerly looking forward to it.

Loki, the God of Mischief himself!

The popular anti-hero is returning to our screens after nearly two years and finally stepping out of his brother’s shadow with his very own series for the first time ever. For the uninitiated, Loki has been a highly unpredictable character in the MCU so far - he has lashed out, been stubborn and arrogant about getting his way, and shared a love-hate relationship with his brother Thor. Now, with this all new title focusing completely on the anti-hero, we can only expect to be surprised.

Intriguing storyline

While there is no doubt that the entire Marvel series will be a magnificent spectacle, Loki is also expected to have an epic storyline with the trademark plot twists and surprises that will keep audiences hooked till the end. The God of Mischief has been captured by the Time Variance Authority, the organisation which tracks multiple timelines to ensure events in the past and future remain in order. But when a character as unpredictable and mischievous as Loki is around, something big is bound to happen - and audiences can’t wait to find out what that is!

Crime thriller? Yes please!

The makers have called it a ‘crime thriller’ which is very intriguing because that’s not a genre one would instantly relate to Loki. But hey, who doesn’t love a good crime thriller! And with Marvel and Loki involved, only good things can be expected.

Stellar cast

It's safe to say that anyone other than Tom Hiddleston as Loki would have just not cut it! The British actor is once again returning as his title character in the series, which also stars Owen Wilson as Mobius, a detective in the Time Variance Authority. Loki has an ensemble cast of talented actors that also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E Grant.

Marvel never disappoints

Well, if all the 23 movies weren’t enough, Marvel has stolen the show with its two series – WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – released this year, both of which have been rip-roaring successes across the world. Such has been the franchise’s track record over the years, that fans are already expecting the upcoming series to bowl them over.

Loki is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 9.