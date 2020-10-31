'James Bond' actor Sean Connery passes away aged 90

Actor Sean Connery has passed away. The man who enthralled millions with his swagger and smoothness. The man who started it all, the man who played the iconic James Bond for the first time on silver screen has left the mortal world.

Sean Connery played 007 in first five James Bond films: Dr No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965) and You only live twice (1967).

(Developing)