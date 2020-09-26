Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB office in drugs probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) SIT office on Saturday in connection with the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Padukone, 34, was earlier summoned by the NCB to join the investigation in the drugs case.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone becomes the highest paid actress in Indian cinema

Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh were interrogated by the NCB on Friday. Padukone had arrived in Mumbai accompanied by actor-husband Ranveer Singh on Thursday from Goa where she was shooting for director Shakun Batra's next film.

A team of police officers have been deployed outside "Beaumonde Towers" in Prabhadevi where Deepika Padukone owns an apartment as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Actress Sara Ali Khan has also been summoned by the (NCB) in the drugs case. Sara Ali Khan, who was also in Goa reached Mumbai with her mother, actor Amrita Singh and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara had made her debut opposite late actor Sushant Rajput in the 2018 film "Kedarnath".

The NCB has already questioned several people related to Bollywood including talent managers, fashion designer and producers.

The Narcotics Bureau had earlier arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was reportedly dating Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death in connection with the drugs case. Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea was also denied by the court earlier.