Global economy LIVE updates | Tokyo stocks open higher on the back of US dollar gains

Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc’s shares tumbled to 13 per cent on Monday after dull current-quarter revenue forecast below Wall Street estimates as user growth on its platform slows, losing out to bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc

Lyft's active riders rose 7.2% to 20.3 million in the third quarter, the smallest quarterly growth recorded so far this year, and missed the estimate of 21.3 million, according to FactSet.

But revenue per active rider increased 13.7% to $51.88, the highest growth compared to the prior two quarters.