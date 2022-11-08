Global economy LIVE updates | Tokyo stocks open higher on the back of US dollar gains

Global Economy live updates Photograph: Reuters
With Republicans poised to win the midterm elections, Wall Street ended on a higher note on Monday, while Meta's shares soared amidst reports of job cuts at Facebook. The Tokyo stocks, too, registered strong growth after extending rallies on Wall Street, where the dollar retreated and markets began to look beyond the elections.
Nov 08, 2022, 08:29 AM (IST)
Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc’s shares tumbled to 13 per cent on Monday after dull current-quarter revenue forecast below Wall Street estimates as user growth on its platform slows, losing out to bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc
Lyft's active riders rose 7.2% to 20.3 million in the third quarter, the smallest quarterly growth recorded so far this year, and missed the estimate of 21.3 million, according to FactSet.
But revenue per active rider increased 13.7% to $51.88, the highest growth compared to the prior two quarters.
Nov 08, 2022, 08:26 AM (IST)
It is believed that Republicans could use a majority in either chamber to hinder Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.
Nov 08, 2022, 08:22 AM (IST)
On Tuesday, Tokyo stocks opened higher , extending rallies on Wall Street, where the dollar retreated and markets began to look beyond the US midterm elections.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.71 percent, or 194.51 points, at 27,722.15 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.63 percent, or 12.21 points, to 1,946.30.
The dollar fetched 146.65 yen in early Asian trade, against 146.68 yen in New York late Monday.