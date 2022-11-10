Global economy LIVE updates | Chinese stocks tumble as Covid curbs bite markets, cryptocurrencies on freefall

Cryptocurrency prices continue to slide amid uncertainty about a deal between two of the industry’s largest exchanges. Binance signed a nonbinding agreement on Tuesday to buy FTX’s non-US unit to help cover a “liquidity crunch” at the rival exchange, but Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has said the company could still pull out of the acquisition.

Zhao wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the deal was subject to further due diligence.

On Monday, Bitcoin was below $20,000, having lost 70% of its value in 12 months. A year ago, the digital token peaked at $68,789.

Ether also tumbled 14 per cent, to $1,128.87.