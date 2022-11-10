Global economy LIVE updates | Chinese stocks tumble as Covid curbs bite markets, cryptocurrencies on freefall

Global economy Photograph: Reuters
Asian share markets remained tense on Thursday as Beijing tightens Covid restrictions in a key manufacturing hub as cases rise. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency prices slid to historic lows as uncertainty persists over the Binance-FTX deal. In US markets, all eyes are on the latest US inflation figures which are about to be revealed later in the day.
Nov 10, 2022, 09:20 AM (IST)
Cryptocurrency prices continue to slide amid uncertainty about a deal between two of the industry’s largest exchanges. Binance signed a nonbinding agreement on Tuesday to buy FTX’s non-US unit to help cover a “liquidity crunch” at the rival exchange, but Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has said the company could still pull out of the acquisition.
Zhao wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the deal was subject to further due diligence.
On Monday, Bitcoin was below $20,000, having lost 70% of its value in 12 months. A year ago, the digital token peaked at $68,789.
Ether also tumbled 14 per cent, to $1,128.87.
Nov 10, 2022, 09:15 AM (IST)
Asian share markets remained concerned on Thursday as the market sentiment took a dive as the likely collapse of a major crypto exchange spooked investors.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6% in early trade, dragged lower by outsized declines in China's bluechips and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index.
This comes a day after US dollar made strong gains on the back of close midterm election fight and the upcoming inflation data which will be released later in the day.
Reuters poll predict a decline in both the monthly and yearly core numbers for October to 0.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent respectively.
Nov 10, 2022, 09:10 AM (IST)
The Covid rtestrictions to control outbreak in a key manufascturing hub affected the markets, as Chinese stocks tumbled on Thursday, dampening hopes of a reopening that have triggered a rally this month.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped as much as 2.7 per cent early Thursday after falling almost 2 per cent in the previous two sessions.
The Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong, too, lost more than 3 per cent with Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. sliding ahead of their earnings next week.