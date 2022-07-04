DRDO Abhyas: A step ahead of its predecessors

Earlier this week, India successfully tested an indigenously-designed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) called Abhyas in Odisha. The trial, which took place from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur beach, was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

During the demonstration, this aircraft was launched using twin under-slung boosters, which provided the initial acceleration. A ground-based controller flew the target air vehicle in a pre-designated low-altitude flight path. ITR deployed various tracking sensors (including an electro-optical targeting system and radar) to monitor the target. This particular test flight demonstrated the aircraft's performance at low altitudes. During this trial, Abhyas also showcased a high subsonic speed trajectory with high endurance in addition to sustained level and high manoeuvrability.

What is DRDO Abhyas?

Abhyas is a 2.3 metres long 75-kg drone developed by DRDO, with eminent contributions by the Bengaluru-based laboratory- Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE). The drone is made to be used as a target for different missile systems. It is capable of reaching an altitude of more than five kilometres at half the speed of sound. To sustain it during endurance flights at high subsonic speeds, it is equipped with a small gas turbine engine.

Abhyas, the country's first locally developed system, is designed to present a realistic threat scenario weapon systems' practice. However, the aircraft is more than just an aerial target built for training purposes. People in the know have claimed that it will also serve other purposes. While these purposes have not been disclosed, the possible use of Abhyas as a decoy aircraft is quite clear. Official sources suggest that the military can launch the aerial vehicle with the help of a laptop anywhere.

It is also interesting to note that the air vehicle is programmed for a completely autonomous flight. This means that Abhyas can fly under the control of automatic systems and does not require intervention from a human pilot. It is equipped with a micro-electromechanical systems-based inertial navigation system and also sports a flight control computer for guidance and control. In addition to this, DRDO Abhyas is also equipped with a radio altimeter for very low-altitude flight and a data link for encrypted communication.

Features And Uses

Reports suggest that Abhyas features an adjustable simulated radar cross-section (RCS) for live-fire exercises and other drills. The aircraft makes use of a lunberg lens in the nose cone to improve its radar reflectiveness. Its RCS can be increased to 50 times its size in order to let it imitate a fighter jet. As the recent test has already shown, it can also be used to imitate a high-speed subsonic missile. Furthermore, Abhyas has been claimed to have abilities that allow its use as an effective jammer platform.

It is believed that the target drone also features sensors, including acoustic missile distance indicators, which allow DRDO engineers to collect information on live-fire trials. Yet another important feature of the system is that all of its systems come from Indian industries.

Scientists and other officials involved with the project have shed light on the purposes of the aerial vehicle over the course of the past three years. The primary purpose of Abhyas is to sharpen the existing air-defence mechanism. Targets imitating fighter aircraft to assist in training are peacetime operations to hone the skills of military personnel.

Target missiles and drones such as this one play a crucial part in the development of a range of interceptors, including surface-to-air systems. Systems such as this recently tested one also contribute to the development of cruise and ballistic missile defense systems. Abhyas is designed to simulate aircraft for air-to-air exercises, as well as endoatmospheric (referring to lower atmosphere- about 100 km above the Earth's surface) surface-to-air interception tests.

Abhyas can also carry warheads- an ability that the system, in its present form, is not meant for. However, sources believe that this capability has the potential to be used in the near future based on the requirements of the services.

Better Than Predecessors

Abhyas' predecessor target drones include Fluffy, Ulka, and Lakshya. DRDO developed Fluffy in the early 1970s for the Indian military. This model could only be launched up to a little over 9100 metres and had a maximum endurance of five minutes. DRDO Fluffy's production was discontinued in favour of a simpler, more economical model.

DRDO also designed and developed Ulka- the target drone that is supposed to be launched from subsonic or supersonic aircraft using an ejector release unit. Ulka can reach a maximum altitude of 13,000 m at speeds ranging from 0.7 to 1.4 Mach. It can not only simulate the speed and altitude characteristics of a variety of aircraft, but can also use false radar signatures.

Third, DRDO developed Lakshya. This aircraft is a cost-effective, re-usable aerial target system that can reach high subsonic levels. DRDO's website claims that this aerial vehicle is powered by a gas turbine engine and can be launched either from land or from a ship. It carries two tow targets, each with a tow length of 1.5 km, possessing radar.

However, the Abhyas system, with its sensors, altitude ceiling and its multifunctional abilities, takes an edge over its predecessors. Given its ability to perform multiple roles, this system can cause immense damage to an adversary.

