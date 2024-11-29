Grievance Redressal

Grievance Redressal for Digital Platforms

Indiadotcom Digital Private limited is a member of News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) and it adheres to the Code of Ethics & Broadcasting Standards ( "Code "), which can be accessed at http://www.nbdanewdelhi.com/code-of-ethics-and-broadcasting-standards.

If a viewer wants to complain about violations of the Code in respect of content of o Member's Channel and/or Digital Platforms including Website, YouTube etc., the complaint redressal mechanism is a "two-tier " procedure. Any person aggrieved by the content of the Channel and/or Digital Platforms including Website, YouTube etc. is required to first make a complaint to the Compliance Officer of the Member of NBDA, whose details are mentioned hereinbelow: