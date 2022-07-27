Is water going to be the next reason for global crisis?

So we all know about the Oil Crisis (1973–74, 1979, Gulf War, etc.). But what if someone says water is going to be a new cause for Rebel and Tussle? Well, the statistics provide a hint at this. Even countries like India are suffering from severe water shortages, with Central India being particularly hard hit. There are parameters to account for: turbidity, conductivity, Nitrate-N, Nitrite-N, ammonia, biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), etc. 5 basins face an absolute water crisis and 5 suffer from a water shortage median. India stands at 120 out of 122 on the Water Quality Index. Not only in India but in regions in Africa, about two billion people live in water-stressed countries. Draughts are responsible for > 90 per cent of Sub-Saharan deaths. People generally spend about 40 billion hours a year just collecting water.

Madagascar is estimated to hold 21 billion cubic metres of natural water resources, but due to extreme rain weather conditions, has changed its expectations. People rely on wastewater to purify it, and, moreover, industries are not helping at all.

Other such instances include Lake Victoria, well after Djibouti, which has become a base for 14 countries. Pollution is not even a question here.

The megadrought in Chile is the longest and most severe in centuries. The California region in the US is suffering from a historic drought.

A state of emergency has been declared in Northern Italy as they face a situation of drought. Europe is currently facing a strong heat wave in different regions and states.

Another component is pollution. The Nairobi River in Kenya is full of plastic. The Cerro Prieto dam will no longer be able to supply water to the people of Nuevo León, which is initially practically empty. Tunisia is suffering from water scarcity due to a lack of governance over water resources.

But now the question that arises is, are we even thinking of this or just neglecting it because our priorities are set? Carbon emissions, overconsumption, affordability, ecotoxicity, biodiversity loss, and so on.

There will be a time when everyone will start fetching their own water, and then they'll know the value of each ounce of water. Millions of lives are at stake in regions of Mena, especially in Lebanon.

It is better to make yearly plans just like what we've seen in COP 26 Glasgow.

So, in the end, the fate of this crisis lies in our hands.

Remember, "Be an exception in this world rather than waiting for someone." Humanity shall prevail!