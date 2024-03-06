WPL 2024, GG vs RCBW Live score and updates: Smriti Mandhana & Co. face winless Gujarat
Story highlights
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 edition. On Wednesday evening (March 6), the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCBW) face Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. As the current edition has commenced its Delhi leg, GG would be desperate to change their fortunes; being the only winless side after four successive losses. Meanwhile, RCBW will hope for more consistency now given the tournament is becoming intense with each passing game. They are currently third-placed, with three wins and two defeats.
RCB take on a hapless GG in match 13 of WPL 2024 on Wednesday (March 6). While GG are still not out of the playoffs race, they surely need a win to open their account and stay alive in the competition. It won't be easy against RCB, who, in turn, will now hope for being consistency going ahead.