WPL 2024, MI vs DC Live updates: In-form Delhi host defending champions Mumbai

New DelhiEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Mar 05, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
DC Squad, owners and support staff (Source: @DelhiCapitals) Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights

The winner of the match will go top the table with eight points from five games. For DC, Shafali Verma is the key at the top of the order and Marizanne Kapp in bowling department. Mumbai, on the other hand, will be hoping for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's return in the match.

Hello and welcome to the Delhi leg of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 where the hosts Delhi Capitals will face off Mumbai Indians. The winner of the match will go top the table with eight points from five games. For DC, Shafali Verma is the key at the top of the order and Marizanne Kapp in bowling department. Mumbai, on the other hand, will be hoping for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's return in the match. We'll bring you all the updates from the match so stay tuned with us.

05 Mar 2024, 6:52 PM (IST)
WPL 2024, DC vs MI Live Updates: Two big teams face-off

Two big teams face-off in the national capital in match 12 of the WPL 2024 edition on Tuesday (March 5) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The pitch is expected to aid the batters but seamers will also have some say in it.

05 Mar 2024, 4:58 PM (IST)
WPL 2024, MI vs DC: All you need to know

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians first squared off in the opening match of the marquee tournament where MI defeated DC in a last-ball thriller.

Here's all you need to know about the match tonight