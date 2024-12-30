Team India In 2024: From T20 World Cup Success To Shocking Lows In Tests

The Men in Blue whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in a home T20I series, preparing well for the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Trailing 1-0, Rohit Sharma-led India bounced back and beat England 4-1 in a five-match Test series at home.
Rohit Sharma-led India won the T20 World Cup, in West Indies and the USA; beating South Africa in the final.
Shubman Gill-led India beat Zimbabwe 4-1 in five T20Is in the African nation.
The Gautam Gambhir-coaching era kicked off with the SL tour, where India won three T20Is 3-0 and lost three ODIs 2-0
India whitewashed the Bangla Tigers in two Tests at home. They also won the three T20Is without dropping a game.
New Zealand stunned India 3-0 in a three-match Test series on Indian soil. NZ scripted history by becoming the first team to beat India 3-0 in a three-match Test series in India.
Suryakumar Yadav-led new-look T20I side beat SA 3-1 in a four-match series in the African nation.
India ended 2024 by conceding a 2-1 lead to Australia with a loss in the fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series Down Under.
