Hello and welcome to the second semifinal of the ODI World Cup 2023 between Australia and South Africa from Kolkata. The winner of this match will be facing India in the final on November 19. Australia - the five-time winners, are riding high on their seven-win streak while South Africa, after a blistering start, have been losing steam lately.

The debacle of 1999 World Cup semifinal would be on South Africa's mind as they step onto the field today against Australia and the Proteas will be aiming to bury all the CHOKING ghosts this time.

