Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Match Score: Pakistan and Bangladesh play in Rawalpindi on Feb 27 in their last group match of the Champions Trophy. Both the teams have already been knocked out of the tournament after losing their first two games.

Pakistan lost their first match against New Zealand by 60 runs while they lost by six wickest in the second match against India. As for Bangladesh, they lost the first match against India by six wickets before losing by five wickets against New Zealand.

The game, which is set to be played n Feb 27 in Rawalpindi, has rain predicted to play a spoilsport. In the last match between Australia and South Africa, the game rain and ground conditions didn't let the toss happen as the two teams shared one-point each.

The game between Bangladesh and Pakistan, even if washed out, won't have any impact on the sgtanding or points of Group A with India and New Zealand already through the semis.

Both, Pakistan and Bangladesh would be hoping to get a game and finish off the rather disappointing tournament with a win to get some morale boost.

Follow Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy Live Cricket Match Score Updates Below: