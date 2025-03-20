NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: New Zealand will loom to seal the five-match T20I series against Pakistan as they take on the visitors on Friday (Mar 21). Having already won the opening two matches, the hosts will have their eyes on the prize in the absence of big names like Devon Conway and Mitchell Santener. Ahead of the third T20I contest between New Zealand and Pakistan, here are all the details.

Advertisment

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I on TV?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming online on OTT?

Advertisment

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland.

Advertisment

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will start at 7:15 PM local time (11:45 AM IST) on Friday (Mar 21) with the toss taking place at 1:45 PM local time (6:15 AM IST).

ALSO READ | IPL 2025 Exclusive: Story behind Kolkata Knight Riders' new kit and how Shah Rukh Khan played a key role



NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Match Prediction

Having already dominated the T20I series, we expect New Zealand to win the match and therefore seal the series 3-0. New Zealand's form and home conditions will play an important role in the outcome of the match.

Squads

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (matches 4-5), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry (matches 4-5), Kyle Jamieson (matches 1-3), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke (matches 1-3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Irfan Niazi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir.