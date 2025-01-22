7 Lowest Totals in ICC Champions Trophy
By: Jatin Verma
By: Jatin Verma
Three wickets each from Makhaya Ntini, Nicky Boje and Charl Langeveldt helped South Africa dismiss Bangladesh for 93 runs in 31.3 overs. In reply, the Proteas chased down the target in 17.5 overs with captain Graeme Smith unbeaten on 42 along with Jacques Kallis unbeaten on 40
Batting first, South Africa posted a score of 213/8 against Pakistan in the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy match at Mohali. Chasing down the target, South African bowlers ran riot and bowled out Pakistan for 89 runs in 25 overs. South Africa’s Makhaya Ntini picked 5/21
In the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy match being played at Colombo, hosts Sri Lanka put up a total of 292/6 against Netherlands batting first. In reply, Netherlands were bowled out for 86 with spinner Muthiah Muralidaran picking up 4/15
West Indies Chris Gayle’s 3/3 helped West Indies bowl out Zimbabwe for 85 runs in 30.1 overs in 2006 ICC Champions Trophy in Ahmedabad. West Indies chased down the target in 14.2 overs. Chris Gayle scored 41 runs off 34 balls
A star-studded batting line up for West Indies was no match to Sri Lanka bowlers as they were bowled out for 80 in the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy in Mumbai. Sri Lanka won the match with 9 wickets in hand
During the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy in Colombo, Bangladesh were bundled out for 77 runs after New Zealand put 244 runs on the board. For New Zealand, Shane Bond was the pick of the bowler as he took 4/21.
The USA national cricket team was dismissed for a total of 65 runs in 24 overs against Australia in Southampton during the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy. Australia won the match by 9 wickets with 253 balls to spare.
{{ primary_category.name }}