IPL Auction 2024: Check list of players with Rs 2 crore base price, retained players & all you need to know

IPL Auction 2024 Players With Rs 2 Crore Base Price: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction will happen on December 19 in Dubai. It will be the first time an IPL auction will happen outside India.

BCCI and IPL have not yet released the list of registered players and their base price. However, according to some reports, 1,166 players have registered for the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

Among these 1,166 players, there are 830 Indian and 336 overseas players, reported Cricbuzz. Furthermore, the IPL auction will feature 212 capped players, 909 uncapped, and 45 associate players.

The ten franchises of the Indian Premier League 2024 have to fill 77 slots, including 30 foreign players.

IPL 2024 Auction: Full List of Players with Base Price Rs 2 Crore

In the upcoming auction, 18 players with a capped status will participate. Out of these, four Indian players have set their maximum base price at Rs 2 crore. However, the list of players with a maximum base price of Rs 2 crore is dominated by Australia's World Cup-winning stars. According to ESPNCricinfo, the list includes Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, and Steve Smith.

Here's the list of players who have opted for a maximum base price of Rs 2 crore:

Harshal Patel Shardul Thakur Umesh Yadav Kedar Jadhav Mujeeb Ur Rahman Mustafizur Rahman Angelo Mathews Tom Banton Harry Brook Ben Duckett Jamie Overton Adil Rashid David Willey Chris Woakes Sean Abbott Pat Cummins Josh Hazlewood Travis Head Josh Inglis Mitchell Starc Steve Smith Lockie Ferguson Gerald Coetzee Rilee Rossouw Rassie van der Dussen

IPL 2024: List of Retained Players by Different Teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande

Delhi Capitals: Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhul

Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Lucknow Super Giants: Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (T), K. Gowtham, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Charak

Mumbai Indians: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (T), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod

Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Vidwath Kaverappa

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (T), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (T), Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Will Jacks

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad (T), T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Upendra Singh Yadav, Washington Sundar