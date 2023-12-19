LIVE TV
IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Check full squads, remaining purse and slots

Dubai, UAEEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Dec 19, 2023, 01:10 AM IST
main img

The purse limit for each team in the Indian Premier League 2023 is ₹100 crore. Each IPL team has to spend at least 75 per cent of the remaining purse limit.  Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL Auction 2024 from Dubai. This is the first time the auction is happening overseas. There are 77 slots to be filled by 10 teams with 333 players slated to try their luck in the cash-rich league.

A total of INR 262.95 crore will be spent by the franchise to by as many as 30 foreign and 47 Indian players. While RCB have the biggest purse available of INR 40.75 crore, KKR have most slots to fill as they look for 12 players.

We'll bring you all the action from Dubai as the auction kicks off at 1 PM IST.

19 Dec 2023, 1:02 (IST)
IPL Auction 2024 Live: A brief

The Indian Premier League is the most sought-after cricket tournament across the world with a plethora of renowned players wanting to be a part of it. Have a look at the brief ahead of the auction:

×

 