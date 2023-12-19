Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL Auction 2024 from Dubai. This is the first time the auction is happening overseas. There are 77 slots to be filled by 10 teams with 333 players slated to try their luck in the cash-rich league.

A total of INR 262.95 crore will be spent by the franchise to by as many as 30 foreign and 47 Indian players. While RCB have the biggest purse available of INR 40.75 crore, KKR have most slots to fill as they look for 12 players.

We'll bring you all the action from Dubai as the auction kicks off at 1 PM IST.