IPL 2024 Auction Date: Mini auction Date, venue, live stream, Available Slots, Overseas retained and Released

IPL 2024 Auction Date: The mini-auction for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to occur in Dubai on 19 December 2023. It is a historic move as it will be the first time the auction is conducted abroad. The auction has attracted 1166 player registrations, competing for 77 slots, from which 30 are designated for overseas players. The collective spending limit for the 10 IPL teams is capped at 31.5 million (₹ 262.95 crore).

The ace players of Australia's World Cup victory, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc, are poised to participate in the auction establishing their base price at 2 million. (₹ 2 crore) each. New Zealand's promising all-rounder, Rachin Ravindra, who showcased impressive performances in the 2023 World Cup will be up for bidding with a base price of 5 million (₹50 lakh).

The league witnessed a momentous transfer with the return of Hardik Pandya to Mumbai India. Pandya, who previously captained Gujarat Titans to victory in IPL 2022 and guided them to the final in 2023 made this significant move.

In addition, Mumbai Indians executed a trade involving Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, sending him to Royal Challengers Bangalore. On the deadline day of November 26, the teams collectively retained a total of 173 players.

Here is the complete list retained and Released players Available Slots, Overseas Slots



Chennai Super Kings



CSK Retained Players: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande



CSK Released Players: Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Subhranshu Senapati.



Delhi Capitals

DC Retained Players: Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull

DC Released Players: Aman Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Manish Pandey, Mustafizur Rahman, Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan



Gujarat Titans

GT Retained Players: Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

GT Released Players: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, K.S. Bharat, Odean Smith, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal



Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR Retained Players: Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz , Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer



KKR Released Players: Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Johnson Charles, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Lockie Ferguson, Mandeep Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Shakib Al Hasan, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav



Lucknow Super Giants

LSG Retained Players: Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (T), K. Gowtham, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Charak



LSG Released Players: Arpit Guleria, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Karan Sharma, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Suryansh Shegde, Swapnil Singh



Mumbai Indians

MI Retained Players: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (T), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod



MI Released Players: Chris Jordan, Duan Jansen, Hrithik Shokeen, Jhye Richardson, Jofra Archer, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal, Ramandeep Singh, Roley Meredith, Sandeep Warrier, Tristan Stubbs



Punjab Kings

PBKS Retained Players: Arshdeep Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Vidwath Kaverappa



PBKS Released Players: Baltej Dhanda, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Raj Angad Bawa, Shahrukh Khan



Rajasthan Royals



RR Retained Players: Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (T), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal



RR Released Players: Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Jason Holder, Joe Root, K.C Cariappa, K.M. Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Obed Mccoy



Royal Challengers Bangalore



RCB Retained Players: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (T), Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Will Jacks



RCB Released Players: Avinash Singh, David Willey, Finn Allen, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Siddharth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell



Sunrisers Hyderabad



SRH Retained Players: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad (T), T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Upendra Singh Yadav, Washington Sundar



SRH Released Players: Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma

Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 19 5 68.6 31.4 6 3 DC 16 4 71.05 28.95 9 4 GT 18 6 76.85 23.15 7 2 KKR 13 4 67.3 32.7 12 4 LSG 19 6 86.85 13.15 6 2 MI 17 5 84.75 15.25 8 3 PBKS 17 6 70.9 29.1 8 2 RCB 18 4 59.25 40.75 7 4 RR 17 5 85.5 14.5 8 3 SRH 19 5 66 34 6 3 Total 173 50 737.05 262.95 77 30