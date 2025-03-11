Indian Batters With Most Runs in IPL

Virat Kohli leads the chart with 8004 runs in 252 matches at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 132. He also has 8 tons with a best of 113 not out.
Shikhar Dhawan is second on the list with 6769 runs in 222 matches at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 127. He also has 2 tons with a best of 106 not out.
Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 6628 runs in 257 matches at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 131. He also has 2 tons with a best of 109 not out.
Now retired Suresh Raina is fourth on the list with 5528 runs in 205 matches at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 136. He also has 1 ton with a best of 100 not out.
Former India skipper MS Dhoni is fifth on the list with 5243 runs in 264 matches at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 137. He also has 24 fifties with a best of 84 not out.
Robin Uthappa is sixth on the list with 4952 runs in 205 matches at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 130. He also has 27 fifties with a best of 88.
Dinesh Karthik is seventh on the list with 4842 runs in 257 matches at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 135. He also has 22 fifties with a best of 97 not out.
{{ primary_category.name }}