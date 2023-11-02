Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match from Mumbai. The Indian juggernaut is looking unstoppable right now with six wins in six games while the 2011 runners up are hanging by a thread to stay alive in the tournament. If India win today's match, they'll all but ensure a place in the semis while the Lankans will be playing for the ICC Champions Trophy qualifications afterwards.

India's batting order, apart from Rohit and Virat, looks a bit sketchy and this would be the right time for them to start picking up some pace, given the batting paradise Mumbai is.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have been luckless in the tournament so far but would be hoping to avenge their Asia Cup drubbing where Siraj dismantled them in a jiffy.

Stay tuned for more updates and coverage on the match.