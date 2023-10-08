ugc_banner
Live Now

IND Vs AUS, World Cup 2023, Highlights: India register famous win despite early setbacks

WION
Chennai, IndiaUpdated: Oct 08, 2023, 10:19 PM IST

India vs Australia live ODI World Cup 2023 Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

IND Vs AUS, World Cup 2023, Highlights: India beat Australia by six wickets in their ODI World Cup opener on Sunday (Oct 8) in Chennai as the registered a famous win in Chennai. The contest saw India on the back foot with three wickets in the early stage, but Virat Kohli and KL Rahul masterminded India's win. 

recommended stories

recommended stories

08 Oct 2023, 9:59 PM (IST)
Time to say good bye

This is all we have for you here after an interesting contest in Chennai where India have emerged victorious. Join us again next time, until then from me and the rest of the team, good bye and thanks for joining. 

08 Oct 2023, 9:55 PM (IST)
KL Rahul gets POTM

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli showed their class in the match with former scoring an unbeaten 97 to get the Player of the Match award. On the flip side India Virat got out for 85. 

08 Oct 2023, 9:50 PM (IST)
India win!!

Despite the early setbacks, India have registered a famous win against Australia in their ODI World Cup opener as they win by six wickets. 

08 Oct 2023, 9:35 PM (IST)
Kohli out for 85

What an innings by Virat Kohli, but he departs at the wrong time to miss out on a hundred. He scored a well-made 85 as India get closer to win. 

08 Oct 2023, 9:28 PM (IST)
India in box seat for stunning win

India are now in the box seat for a stunning win as Virat and Rahul are eyeing their tons, but it only looks like there will be one who will reach the triple-figure mark. 

08 Oct 2023, 9:18 PM (IST)
India reach 150

The pair of Kohli and Rahul have seen India in a comfortable position as they lead the hosts to 150 on a challenging day in Chennai.

08 Oct 2023, 8:31 PM (IST)
Kohli-Rahul lead India to 100

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have made sure India are back in the game after poor start. As they have now reached 100 while the partnership also is almost at triple figure. 

08 Oct 2023, 8:23 PM (IST)
At the halfway stage

At the halfway stage, India are 97/3 and still require 103 runs with Kohli and Rahul at the crease. 

08 Oct 2023, 7:54 PM (IST)
India get a move on

On a pitch that has heavily assisted the spinners, KL Rahul tears into Adam Zampa by smashing him for three boundaries in his first over. India 69/3 after 18 overs.

08 Oct 2023, 7:36 PM (IST)
Cameron Green introduced into the attack

Kohli pounces on Green's first over by dispatching his fifth and sixth ball of the over to midwicket for back-to-back boundaries. 

08 Oct 2023, 7:21 PM (IST)
Highlights from first 10 overs

-India get off to a horrid start
-Sharma, Kishan and Iyer depart without adding much
-Starc and Hazlewood the prime destructor-in-chief's
-Kohli's catch dropped on 12
-India stitch a tiny partnership 

08 Oct 2023, 7:15 PM (IST)
India after 10 overs

At the end of 10 overs, India are 27/3 and stitching together a little partnership. Kohli and Rahul, however, may have to bat deep if India is to reach home

08 Oct 2023, 7:08 PM (IST)
Mitchell Marsh drops a tough chance

Hazlewood darts one into the track as Kohli mistimes the pull straight up in the air. Mitchell marsh runs in from short midwicket but drops a relatively tough chance. Kohli granted a reprieve on 12 

08 Oct 2023, 6:57 PM (IST)
India after 5 overs

At the end of 5 overs, India are 12/3 and tottering in their pursuit of 200

08 Oct 2023, 6:41 PM (IST)
India lose third wicket

It continues to get bad to worse for India as Iyer lofts a nothing ball straight to cover fielder. He departs without troubling the scorers. He is replaced by KL Rahul. 

08 Oct 2023, 6:37 PM (IST)
Australia right on top as Rohit departs

Josh Hazlewood strikes in his first over as Rohit Sharma gets trapped in front of wicket. India in deep waters here as Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat at no. 4

 

08 Oct 2023, 6:33 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli walks out to bat

Virat Kohli (RHB) walks out to bat at no. 3 after Kishan's departure 

08 Oct 2023, 6:31 PM (IST)
Australia draw first blood: Kishan departs

Ishan Kishan departs for duck, facing his first ball while going after a half volley pushed wide outside off.

Kishan c Carey b Starc (0 runs, 1 ball, 0x4, 0x6) 

08 Oct 2023, 6:25 PM (IST)
India begin their innings

Right then, we are back for the second innings. Australian fielders huddle near the boundary ropes as Indian openers Rohit Sharma (RHB) and Ishan Kishan (LHB) walk out to bat. 

08 Oct 2023, 6:12 PM (IST)
Jadeja on his 3-fer

Ravindra Jadeja: I play for CSK so I know the conditions here, when I saw the pitch I thought I should get 2-3 wickets, luckily I got 3 wickets and am very happy. I was looking to bowl into the stumps and there was turn, you never know which one is going straight and which one is turning, the odd ball was turning and I was just mixing the pace. Chennai crowd always come in good numbers and it is good to see a full house. Just go out there and play simple cricket, not try anything fancy and keep it simple.

08 Oct 2023, 5:58 PM (IST)
Siraj finally gets Starc, Australia all out on 199

Mohammed Siraj picked the only wicket of the day, removing Mitchell Starc 28. Australia's innings got wrapped up on 199. India need 200 runs to win the match.

08 Oct 2023, 5:51 PM (IST)
Hardik Pandya joins the party

All-rounder Hardik Pandya picked his first wicket of the day by removing Adam Zampa on 6. Australia is 189 for nine.

08 Oct 2023, 5:22 PM (IST)
Bumrah gets Captain Cummins on 15, Australia 165/8

Jasprit Bumrah gets the Australia captain Pat Cummins caught at long-on on 15. Australia is 165/8 inside the 43rd over.

08 Oct 2023, 4:58 PM (IST)
Indian Spinners run riot in Chennai, Australia 140/7

The idea behind playing three spinners against Australia in Chennai worked magic as Ashwin, Kuldeep, and Jadeja ran riot, picking six of the seven fallen wickets. Local boy Ashwin picked Green on eight.

08 Oct 2023, 4:55 PM (IST)
Kuldeep removes Maxwell, Australia in deep trouble

Six Australian batters are back in the hut inside the 36th over as they continue to struggle against the Indian spinners. Glenn Maxwell is the latest to depart on 15. 

08 Oct 2023, 4:21 PM (IST)
Jadeja removes Marnus, Smith

Ravindra Jadeja has picked his second wicket of the day, removing Marnus Labuschagne on 27 off 41 balls. He earlier dismissed Steve Smith on 46. Australia is 119 for four.

08 Oct 2023, 4:09 PM (IST)
Jadeja dismisses Smith, Australia 110/3

Ravindra Jadeja sent Australia's best batter, Steve Smith, packing off a Jaffa on a well-made 46 off 71 balls, including five fours. Australia is 110 for three.

08 Oct 2023, 3:53 PM (IST)
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: End of Over 25

India spinners continue to rein in Australia's coring rate with just 17 runs from over 21-25. Steve Smith, however, is set and batting at 43. He's the key as Australia look to post something around 260.

With pitch going to slow down further, Anything above 270 will be very difficult to chase.

Australia: 102/2 in 25 overs

08 Oct 2023, 3:33 PM (IST)
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: End of Over 20

Sensational passage of play by India. They have not only put on choke on runs but prized out a wicket as well.

Australia were 71/1 in 15 overs and India gave away just 14 runs in the next five overs off which 8 came in 20th over by Ravindra Jadeja.

In addition, David Warne, who was looking set on 41, has been sent back by Kuldeep.

Australia: 85/2 in 20 overs

08 Oct 2023, 3:21 PM (IST)
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: WICKET! Kuldeep strikes

And Kuldeep Yadav strikes for India! It was flighted delivery outside off stump and Warner just lobbed it back to the bowler and Kuldeep held onto the catch.

This is really important for India as Warner was looking set and a set Aussie is always dangerous for India. Labuschagne joins Smith in the middle now.

Australia: 74/2 in 16.3 overs 

08 Oct 2023, 3:11 PM (IST)
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: End of Over 15

Smith and Warner continue to rotate strike and get runs for Australia. The duo has already added 66 runs for the second wicket off just 76 balls. Both Smith and Warner are also batting at a healthy strike rate of around 80. 

India spinner, Ashwin and Kuldeep, however, have looked threatening at some moments but have to be consistent for longer periods.

Australia: 71/1 in 15 overs

08 Oct 2023, 2:52 PM (IST)
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: End of Over 10

Steve Smith and David Warner rebuild for Australia after the early wicket by Jasprit Bumrah. Both the batsmen are playing some positive shots and keeping the fielders on their toes.

There have some lose balls by Indians as well but still good batting by the Aussies.

Australia: 43/1 in 10 overs

Meanwhile, here's the Marsh wicket.

×

 

08 Oct 2023, 2:20 PM (IST)
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: End of Over 5

First five overs belong to India in this high-octane game vs Australia at the Chepauk. Both Indian seamers, Bumrah and Siraj, have been very good with their lines, not giving any room whatsoever to Aussie batters. 

India also managed to take the wicket of destructive opener Mitchell Marsh for a duck.

Australia: 16/1 in 5 in overs

08 Oct 2023, 2:11 PM (IST)
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: WICKET! Bumrah takes out Marsh

Brilliant bowling by Indian seamers and they have been rewarded with a wicket early one. Jasprit Bumrah strikes first up for India and takes out Mitchell Marsh.

It was a length ball outside off stump, and Kohli took a brilliant catch at slips. Mitchell Marsh foes for duck.

Australia: 5/1 in 2.2 overs

08 Oct 2023, 1:35 PM (IST)
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: Playing XI

Australia XI: D Warner, M Marsh, S Smith, M Labuschagne, G Maxwell, A Carey (wk), C Green, P Cummins (capt), M Starc, A Zampa, J Hazlewood.

India XI: R Sharma (capt), I Kishan, V Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), H Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, J Bumrah, K Yadav, M Siraj

08 Oct 2023, 1:33 PM (IST)
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: Australia win toss

Australia win the toss in Chennai and elect to bat first.

Pat Cummins: "We're in a really good spot, we've got a good balance between game time and being fresh. Head is still in Adelaide and Stoinis is not ready yet."

Rohit Sharma: "The conditions are there for the bowlers, slightly on the slower side, the ball will turn as the game goes on. We've covered all our bases. Unfortunately Shubman didn't recover in time. Ishan will replace him."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

08 Oct 2023, 1:29 PM (IST)
Chennai ready to host India vs Australia

Chennai is ready for India vs Australia, toss at 1:30 stay tuned for live updates:

 

×

 

08 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM (IST)
Gill doesn't travel with team to ground

India batter Shubman Gill hasn't travelled with the team on the ground for their World Cup 2023 opening match against Australia in Chennai.

Gill is suffering from Dengue fever and was doubtful for the contest since last two days. 

Meanwhile, the crowd is getting ready for the marquee clash at the Chepauk.

×

 

08 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM (IST)
Adam Zampa on his battle with Kohli

Ahead of Australia's opening World Cup game vs India in Chennai, Aussie spinner Adam Zampa spoke about how he's going to tackle India's Virat Kohli.

Notably, Kohli is one of the most prominent players to feature in this world cup with tons of runs to his name. His current form, which includes a sensational hundred in Asia Cup 2023 vs Pak and a fifty against Australia in the three-match ODI series, has given hopes to fans of big runs from the modern master.

Listen what Zampa has to say about him..

×

 

08 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM (IST)
Australia skipper Pat Cummins on India's spin attack

Australia skipper played down India's spin attack on the eve of their world cup 2023 opener against the hosts in Chennai.

Cummins said that the Aussie batters have the plans to tackle India's Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. He also banked on Australian players'  IPL experience to handle the crafty Indians.

“It's no doubt helpful playing a lot here, not only for Australia but IPL. I've probably played more white-ball cricket in India than I have in Australia over the last 10 years, so it's conditions we know really well. And I think the positive thing is that we've played some really good one-day cricket against India over here over the last few years so we can draw back on that,” said Cummins.

Read more here

 

08 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM (IST)
Rohit says India can play three spinners

India skipper Rohit Sharma hinted at playing three spinners on the eve of campaign opener against Australia in Chennai. The venue, Chepauk, has historically been on the slower side and assisted spinners.

"We want to be a team where we want to play the best eleven and we need to choose based on conditions. The core team will remain the same, but one odd change will be there," Rohit said.

Read the full presser here.

08 Oct 2023, 10:53 AM (IST)
Ravi Ashwin batting practice before Australia game

Veteran spinner Ravi Ashwin made a late entry to India's World Cup squad after Axar Patel got injured in the Asia Cup 2023. The offie also played in the three-match ODI series against Australia ahead of the World Cup.

He's also a capable batter down the order and was seen practicing some big shots ahead of the India vs Australia face off at his home ground in Chennai. Have a look at the video here:

×

 

08 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM (IST)
India vs Australia: Top players to watch out

While there's doubt over Shubman Gill's participating for India, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli whose current ODI form has fans hoping for big runs.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc would be the key upfront to take early Indian wickets and his battle with India skipper Rohit Sharma would be particularly interesting to watch. 

Nonetheless, there are enough match-winners on each side and here are some top players to watch out for:

08 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM (IST)
India, Australia start ODI World Cup 2023 campaign

India and Australia face off each other in Chennai to mark the start of their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign.

India will have a bit of a upper hand with 2-1 series win in the ODI series prior to the World Cup. Australia, on the other hand, have been the strongest side ever in the ICC tournament, winning the marquee trophy five times.

Topics