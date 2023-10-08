IND Vs AUS, World Cup 2023, Highlights: India register famous win despite early setbacks
IND Vs AUS, World Cup 2023, Highlights: India beat Australia by six wickets in their ODI World Cup opener on Sunday (Oct 8) in Chennai as the registered a famous win in Chennai. The contest saw India on the back foot with three wickets in the early stage, but Virat Kohli and KL Rahul masterminded India's win.
This is all we have for you here after an interesting contest in Chennai where India have emerged victorious. Join us again next time, until then from me and the rest of the team, good bye and thanks for joining.
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli showed their class in the match with former scoring an unbeaten 97 to get the Player of the Match award. On the flip side India Virat got out for 85.
Despite the early setbacks, India have registered a famous win against Australia in their ODI World Cup opener as they win by six wickets.
What an innings by Virat Kohli, but he departs at the wrong time to miss out on a hundred. He scored a well-made 85 as India get closer to win.
India are now in the box seat for a stunning win as Virat and Rahul are eyeing their tons, but it only looks like there will be one who will reach the triple-figure mark.
The pair of Kohli and Rahul have seen India in a comfortable position as they lead the hosts to 150 on a challenging day in Chennai.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have made sure India are back in the game after poor start. As they have now reached 100 while the partnership also is almost at triple figure.
At the halfway stage, India are 97/3 and still require 103 runs with Kohli and Rahul at the crease.
On a pitch that has heavily assisted the spinners, KL Rahul tears into Adam Zampa by smashing him for three boundaries in his first over. India 69/3 after 18 overs.
Kohli pounces on Green's first over by dispatching his fifth and sixth ball of the over to midwicket for back-to-back boundaries.
-India get off to a horrid start
-Sharma, Kishan and Iyer depart without adding much
-Starc and Hazlewood the prime destructor-in-chief's
-Kohli's catch dropped on 12
-India stitch a tiny partnership
At the end of 10 overs, India are 27/3 and stitching together a little partnership. Kohli and Rahul, however, may have to bat deep if India is to reach home
Hazlewood darts one into the track as Kohli mistimes the pull straight up in the air. Mitchell marsh runs in from short midwicket but drops a relatively tough chance. Kohli granted a reprieve on 12
At the end of 5 overs, India are 12/3 and tottering in their pursuit of 200
It continues to get bad to worse for India as Iyer lofts a nothing ball straight to cover fielder. He departs without troubling the scorers. He is replaced by KL Rahul.
Josh Hazlewood strikes in his first over as Rohit Sharma gets trapped in front of wicket. India in deep waters here as Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat at no. 4
Virat Kohli (RHB) walks out to bat at no. 3 after Kishan's departure
Ishan Kishan departs for duck, facing his first ball while going after a half volley pushed wide outside off.
Kishan c Carey b Starc (0 runs, 1 ball, 0x4, 0x6)
Right then, we are back for the second innings. Australian fielders huddle near the boundary ropes as Indian openers Rohit Sharma (RHB) and Ishan Kishan (LHB) walk out to bat.
Ravindra Jadeja: I play for CSK so I know the conditions here, when I saw the pitch I thought I should get 2-3 wickets, luckily I got 3 wickets and am very happy. I was looking to bowl into the stumps and there was turn, you never know which one is going straight and which one is turning, the odd ball was turning and I was just mixing the pace. Chennai crowd always come in good numbers and it is good to see a full house. Just go out there and play simple cricket, not try anything fancy and keep it simple.
Mohammed Siraj picked the only wicket of the day, removing Mitchell Starc 28. Australia's innings got wrapped up on 199. India need 200 runs to win the match.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya picked his first wicket of the day by removing Adam Zampa on 6. Australia is 189 for nine.
Jasprit Bumrah gets the Australia captain Pat Cummins caught at long-on on 15. Australia is 165/8 inside the 43rd over.
The idea behind playing three spinners against Australia in Chennai worked magic as Ashwin, Kuldeep, and Jadeja ran riot, picking six of the seven fallen wickets. Local boy Ashwin picked Green on eight.
Six Australian batters are back in the hut inside the 36th over as they continue to struggle against the Indian spinners. Glenn Maxwell is the latest to depart on 15.
Ravindra Jadeja has picked his second wicket of the day, removing Marnus Labuschagne on 27 off 41 balls. He earlier dismissed Steve Smith on 46. Australia is 119 for four.
Ravindra Jadeja sent Australia's best batter, Steve Smith, packing off a Jaffa on a well-made 46 off 71 balls, including five fours. Australia is 110 for three.
India spinners continue to rein in Australia's coring rate with just 17 runs from over 21-25. Steve Smith, however, is set and batting at 43. He's the key as Australia look to post something around 260.
With pitch going to slow down further, Anything above 270 will be very difficult to chase.
Australia: 102/2 in 25 overs
Sensational passage of play by India. They have not only put on choke on runs but prized out a wicket as well.
Australia were 71/1 in 15 overs and India gave away just 14 runs in the next five overs off which 8 came in 20th over by Ravindra Jadeja.
In addition, David Warne, who was looking set on 41, has been sent back by Kuldeep.
Australia: 85/2 in 20 overs
And Kuldeep Yadav strikes for India! It was flighted delivery outside off stump and Warner just lobbed it back to the bowler and Kuldeep held onto the catch.
This is really important for India as Warner was looking set and a set Aussie is always dangerous for India. Labuschagne joins Smith in the middle now.
Australia: 74/2 in 16.3 overs
Smith and Warner continue to rotate strike and get runs for Australia. The duo has already added 66 runs for the second wicket off just 76 balls. Both Smith and Warner are also batting at a healthy strike rate of around 80.
India spinner, Ashwin and Kuldeep, however, have looked threatening at some moments but have to be consistent for longer periods.
Australia: 71/1 in 15 overs
Steve Smith and David Warner rebuild for Australia after the early wicket by Jasprit Bumrah. Both the batsmen are playing some positive shots and keeping the fielders on their toes.
There have some lose balls by Indians as well but still good batting by the Aussies.
Australia: 43/1 in 10 overs
Meanwhile, here's the Marsh wicket.
First five overs belong to India in this high-octane game vs Australia at the Chepauk. Both Indian seamers, Bumrah and Siraj, have been very good with their lines, not giving any room whatsoever to Aussie batters.
India also managed to take the wicket of destructive opener Mitchell Marsh for a duck.
Australia: 16/1 in 5 in overs
Brilliant bowling by Indian seamers and they have been rewarded with a wicket early one. Jasprit Bumrah strikes first up for India and takes out Mitchell Marsh.
It was a length ball outside off stump, and Kohli took a brilliant catch at slips. Mitchell Marsh foes for duck.
Australia: 5/1 in 2.2 overs
Australia XI: D Warner, M Marsh, S Smith, M Labuschagne, G Maxwell, A Carey (wk), C Green, P Cummins (capt), M Starc, A Zampa, J Hazlewood.
India XI: R Sharma (capt), I Kishan, V Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), H Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, J Bumrah, K Yadav, M Siraj
Australia win the toss in Chennai and elect to bat first.
Pat Cummins: "We're in a really good spot, we've got a good balance between game time and being fresh. Head is still in Adelaide and Stoinis is not ready yet."
Rohit Sharma: "The conditions are there for the bowlers, slightly on the slower side, the ball will turn as the game goes on. We've covered all our bases. Unfortunately Shubman didn't recover in time. Ishan will replace him."
Chennai is ready for India vs Australia, toss at 1:30 stay tuned for live updates:
India batter Shubman Gill hasn't travelled with the team on the ground for their World Cup 2023 opening match against Australia in Chennai.
Gill is suffering from Dengue fever and was doubtful for the contest since last two days.
Meanwhile, the crowd is getting ready for the marquee clash at the Chepauk.
Ahead of Australia's opening World Cup game vs India in Chennai, Aussie spinner Adam Zampa spoke about how he's going to tackle India's Virat Kohli.
Notably, Kohli is one of the most prominent players to feature in this world cup with tons of runs to his name. His current form, which includes a sensational hundred in Asia Cup 2023 vs Pak and a fifty against Australia in the three-match ODI series, has given hopes to fans of big runs from the modern master.
Listen what Zampa has to say about him..
Australia skipper played down India's spin attack on the eve of their world cup 2023 opener against the hosts in Chennai.
Cummins said that the Aussie batters have the plans to tackle India's Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. He also banked on Australian players' IPL experience to handle the crafty Indians.
“It's no doubt helpful playing a lot here, not only for Australia but IPL. I've probably played more white-ball cricket in India than I have in Australia over the last 10 years, so it's conditions we know really well. And I think the positive thing is that we've played some really good one-day cricket against India over here over the last few years so we can draw back on that,” said Cummins.
Read more here
India skipper Rohit Sharma hinted at playing three spinners on the eve of campaign opener against Australia in Chennai. The venue, Chepauk, has historically been on the slower side and assisted spinners.
"We want to be a team where we want to play the best eleven and we need to choose based on conditions. The core team will remain the same, but one odd change will be there," Rohit said.
Read the full presser here.
Veteran spinner Ravi Ashwin made a late entry to India's World Cup squad after Axar Patel got injured in the Asia Cup 2023. The offie also played in the three-match ODI series against Australia ahead of the World Cup.
He's also a capable batter down the order and was seen practicing some big shots ahead of the India vs Australia face off at his home ground in Chennai. Have a look at the video here:
While there's doubt over Shubman Gill's participating for India, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli whose current ODI form has fans hoping for big runs.
For Australia, Mitchell Starc would be the key upfront to take early Indian wickets and his battle with India skipper Rohit Sharma would be particularly interesting to watch.
Nonetheless, there are enough match-winners on each side and here are some top players to watch out for:
India and Australia face off each other in Chennai to mark the start of their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign.
India will have a bit of a upper hand with 2-1 series win in the ODI series prior to the World Cup. Australia, on the other hand, have been the strongest side ever in the ICC tournament, winning the marquee trophy five times.