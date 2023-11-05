Hello and welcome to the much-awaited match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between table toppers India and South Africa. The two sides have been a class apart from rest of the others in the tournament and this match could very well be the preview of the World Cup 2023 final. It is going to be a great contest at the historic Eden Gardens where South Africa's explosive batting will be taking on India's dynamite bowling.

With both teams already qualified for the semis but this match promises to be very very interesting anyway. We'll bring you all the details from the match throughout the day so stay tuned with us.