IND vs NZ Semi-final Live Streaming: How to watch India vs New Zealand World Cup LIVE in India & your country

Mumbai, MaharashtraEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Nov 14, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra, will host the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final. Photograph:(Others)

IND vs NZ World Cup Semi-final Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know about the live-streaming details for the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final. 

IND vs NZ World Cup Semi-final Live Streaming: The first semi-final match of ICC World Cup 2023 will take place between the unbeaten hosts India and New Zealand. 

Here's all you need to know about the live-streaming details for the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final. 

Where can I watch the live telecast for the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final?

Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final live in India. The match will be available on these channels: Star Gold SD, SS1 Tamil SD+HD, SS1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Maa Gol, SS1 Kannada SD, and Star Suvarna Plus.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final live for free in India?

Disney+Hostar will stream the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final live in India. 

How to watch the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final LIVE in your country?

For viewers outside India, here's a list of official ICC broadcasters in different countries.

Afghanistan: Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com

Australia: Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now

Bangladesh: GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole

Canada: Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar

Caribbean Islands: ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean

Central & South America and Mexico: ESPN+

Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore): YuppTV

Hong Kong: Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV

Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan: SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV

Malaysia: Astro Cricket, Yupp TV

MENA: CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV

New Zealand: Sky Sport

Pacific Islands: TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app

Pakistan: PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz

Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP

Singapore: HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+

Sri Lanka: Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app

UK: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App

USA: WillowTV, ESPN+ app

When is the World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand?

India and New Zealand will clash on Wednesday (Nov 15) in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023.

When will the World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand start?

The World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand will start at 02:00 pm IST. 

Which venue will host the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final?

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra, will host the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final.

(With inputs from agencies)

