Hello and welcome to the coverage of the firs semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup between India and New Zealand from Mumbai. The home team would be looking balance out their heartbreaking defeat of 2019 semis where the Blackcaps beat them to halt their unbeaten run. This time as well, India are unbeaten through group stage and far more dominant then they were four years ago.

New Zealand, however, been kind of India's nemesis in the ICC events. The Kiwis have huffed and puffed their way to the semis and their skipper Kane Williamson has asserted that 'anything can happen' when NZ play their best cricket.

We'll bring you all the latest updates, scores and results from the match so stay tuned with us.