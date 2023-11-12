ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs NED Live Cricket Updates: India aim to finish unbeaten before semis
Story highlights
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the last league match in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Netherlands. With a semifinal spot already booked, India would be taking this game as a practice before the New Zealand clash on November 15 while the Dutch would like to end an impressive tournament with a win. India, however, are in menacing form with eight wins in eight games and would like to keep the momentum going with the same Playing XI. We'll bring you all the updates from the match which is being played in Bengaluru - Virat Kohli's IPL home ground.
The two sides have faced each other only twice in ODIs - in 2003 and 2011 ODI World Cup - both times India have emerged as a winner and this time also, India are strong favorites.
Have a look down the memory lane with Bas de Leede whose father Tim de Leede took the prestigious wicket of Sachin Tendulkar.