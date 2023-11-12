Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the last league match in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Netherlands. With a semifinal spot already booked, India would be taking this game as a practice before the New Zealand clash on November 15 while the Dutch would like to end an impressive tournament with a win.

India, however, are in menacing form with eight wins in eight games and would like to keep the momentum going with the same Playing XI. We'll bring you all the updates from the match which is being played in Bengaluru - Virat Kohli's IPL home ground.