Foreign batters with most runs in IPL

The former Aussie opener has scored 6565 runs in IPL at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 140. He also has four tons to his name with a best of 126.
The former SA batter has scored 5162 runs in IPL at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 152. He also has 3 tons to his name with a best of 133 not out.
The former West Indies batter has scored 4965 runs in IPL at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 149. He also has 6 tons to his name with a best of 175 not out.
The former SA skipper has scored 4571 runs in IPL at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 136. He also has 37 fifties to his name with a best of 96.
The former Aussie all-rounder has scored 3874 runs in IPL at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 138. He also has four tons to his name with a best of 117 not out.
The England skipper has scored 3582 runs in IPL at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 147. He also has 7 tons to his name with a best of 124.
The former West Indies all-rounder has scored 3412 runs in IPL at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 147. He also has 16 fifties to his name with a best of 87 not out.
