Foreign batters with most runs in IPL

Prashant Talreja
Mar 11, 2025, 05:58 PM
Photo Credit : BCCI

David Warner - 6565 Runs

The former Aussie opener has scored 6565 runs in IPL at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 140. He also has four tons to his name with a best of 126.

Photo Credit : BCCI

Ab de Villiers - 5162 Runs

The former SA batter has scored 5162 runs in IPL at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 152. He also has 3 tons to his name with a best of 133 not out.

Photo Credit : BCCI

Chris Gayle - 4965 Runs

The former West Indies batter has scored 4965 runs in IPL at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 149. He also has 6 tons to his name with a best of 175 not out.

Photo Credit : BCCI

Faf du Plessis - 4571 Runs

The former SA skipper has scored 4571 runs in IPL at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 136. He also has 37 fifties to his name with a best of 96.

Photo Credit : BCCI

Shane Watson - 3874 Runs

The former Aussie all-rounder has scored 3874 runs in IPL at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 138. He also has four tons to his name with a best of 117 not out.

Photo Credit : BCCI

Jos Buttler - 3582 Runs

The England skipper has scored 3582 runs in IPL at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 147. He also has 7 tons to his name with a best of 124.

Photo Credit : BCCI

Kieron Pollard - 3412 Runs

The former West Indies all-rounder has scored 3412 runs in IPL at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 147. He also has 16 fifties to his name with a best of 87 not out.

Photo Credit : BCCI