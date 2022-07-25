Opinion: China and the empty promises from Glasgow

We have all been told for years now that time is of the essence when it comes to climate change. Some alarmists predict dire consequences in the near future, while moderates, such as myself, understand that while some climate change is actually natural, the pollution we emit can't be good and that clean energy is a worthy cause.

Wherever you are on the spectrum, we can all agree that with enough international collaboration, we can do better for our planetary homeland. The 2021 Climate Summit in Glasgow was just such an effort, but was criticised as a PR stunt. Is there any truth to the accusation?

Consider that China accounts for twice as much carbon pollution as the United States. I lived in the Central Valley of California, south of Fresno, and can personally attest to poor air quality carried over the Pacific from Beijing, not from Los Angeles.

While countries like Denmark are removing farmland from use, countries like Germany are closing their nuclear power plants, and the United States is funding clean energy programs, China is continuing towards a projected peak pollution by 2030. Yes, you read that correctly. China will continue increasing its carbon pollution until around 2030, and doesn't project to be carbon neutral until 2060.

"But China is the largest investor in solar and wind power!" You might comment. While China is the largest investor in clean energy, they do so at the mercy of the economy. With 1.3 trillion residents, China is the most populous country on earth. As such, they can be both the largest investor in clean energy and the largest producer of carbon emissions at the same time. So do we give them a free pass for their clean energy investment, or do we continue to criticize them for their contribution to carbon emissions?

During the Middle Ages, clergy within the Catholic Church sold indulgences. A person could pay the church to absolve them of sins: past, present, or future. These proceeds were supposed to go to the poor, but we know that they were used to fatten the purses of friars and priests. I believe this is what we are watching happen before our eyes with climate change pledges from countries like China. Smaller countries will jeopardize their economies, and by extension their citizens, attempting to meet these climate pledges that are merely a drop in the bucket compared to the pillars of black smoke rising from China’s most populous regions. Carbon taxes and climate pledges are nothing more than modern indulgences while the biggest polluter does as it pleases.

There are many people just like me who feel we need to do better for our environment while dismissing the alarmist hype coming from the media. Wind and solar cannot sustain the entire earth. Nuclear energy must be examined and not vilified. The effect of lithium mines must be acknowledged. China’s complete dismissal of it’s own role in carbon emissions must be addressed. Until world leaders are prepared to look at the big picture rather than turning a blind eye to “the church” as it were, they will never realize full participation. Until that point, they are merely selling indulgences while the climate priests get fat.

