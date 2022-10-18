Can 'One Health' approach save the world from zoonotic infections?

The last two years have been haunted by fatal deaths, exhausting resources of governments, all because of Zoonotic diseases. These are diseases or infections which can easily be transferred to humans via animals or vice versa. Coronavirus, African swine flu, and Monkeypox are some examples of zoonotic diseases.

Quoting the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, "About 60 per cent of the known infectious diseases in humans and 75 per cent of all emerging infectious diseases are caused by pathogens that originate in animals."

Infections like African swine flu led to the culling of pigs in large numbers due to its ability to transfer and infect other pigs as well. The same goes for cows. They are kept in isolation to prevent lumpy skin infections from spreading further to other animals or humans. Hence it is important to integrate the health system of the environment, humans and animals.

'One Health' is an integrated, unifying approach to balance and optimize the health of people, animals and the environment.

But why 'One Health' approach is important? Of course, it reduces the risk of Zoonotic diseases, ensures food safety, helps in solving anti-microbial resistance, and protects biodiversity. The most important element of this approach is the systematic collection, collaboration, coordination, and commitment of relevant sectors to reduce the impact on health.

Let’s talk about India and its efforts towards one health approach. In India institutes like the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) have collaborated to control disease outbreaks. In 2004, an Integrated Disease Surveillance Project was introduced for the detection and response of any outbreak. The program failed to integrate animals and livestock.

In 2008, a roadmap was created for strategies, research and analyse which will help in minimising disease overflow. The National Mission on Biodiversity and Human Well-being was a framework to integrate ecosystem services, climate change, agriculture, health, bio-economy and capacity-building towards one health.

The government of India has set up a new department under ICMR to combat zoonotic diseases in its Nagpur centre. Furthermore a National Expert Group on one health. This paves the way to promote multi-sectoral, transdisciplinary, collaboration and cooperation to adopt one health approach.