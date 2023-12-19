WION Business Wrap | India’s 16pc contribution to global growth, EU’s probe on X, Red sea attacks & more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round-up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

India contributes over 16pc to global growth, IMF report reveals strong economic performance

India's strong economic performance has been lauded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has projected that the country will contribute more than 16 per cent to global growth as a result of significant infrastructure and digitalisation reforms.

EU launches first probe under Digital Services Act, targets X over suspected violations

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), the European Union (EU) has launched its first inquiry, targeting social media behemoth X for alleged breaches, mostly pertaining to posts made in the wake of Hamas's attacks on Israel.

Red Sea attacks disrupt global shipping: Coalition forming to tackle threat

The United States is working quickly to form a coalition to counter the growing threat posed by recent attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Houthi insurgents from Yemen affiliated with Iran.

Rupiah faces testing times as Indonesia gears up for elections

The strength of the rupiah is being closely watched as Indonesia gets ready for its national elections in February 2024; experts see a possible downward trend in the value of the currency.

India leads global remittance surge with projected 23pc increase to $125 bn in 2023

As per the World Bank's latest Migration and Development Brief, India is expected to become the world's largest recipient of remittances in 2023, with an expected increase of more than 11 per cent, culminating in $125 billion.

Turkey saves billions on Russian oil amid sanctions, boosting imports

Turkey and Turkish businesses were able to dramatically increase imports of Russian oil and refined goods in 2023, saving them almost $2 billion in energy costs.

UPI transactions skyrocket, marking a 147pc surge in five years: Government Reports

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become the driving force behind an increase in digital payments, resulting in a 7.8 per cent growth in banknotes in circulation during the most recent fiscal year.

Apple halts US sales of Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches amid patent dispute

Apple has announced the temporary suspension of sales for its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States due to a legal issue that affects the blood oxygen feature.