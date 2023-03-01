US government wants chip makers to share profits in return for subsidies

United States President Joe Biden's government has said that companies winning funds from its $52 billion semiconductor manufacturing and research programme should share excess profits. The companies also need to explain how they plan to provide employees with affordable childcare. The $39 billion manufacturing subsidy programme is part of the CHIPS and Science Act.

The US commerce department started releasing plans to begin accepting applications for the programme on Tuesday. Biden had signed the programme into law last August. The law states that a 25 per cent investment tax credit will be created for building chip plants, estimated to be worth $24 billion.

As per the ask by the department, companies “will be required to share with the US government a portion of any cash flows or returns that exceed the applicant’s projections by an agreed-upon threshold".

Childcare is another significant point which the companies need to fulfill. They need to make high-quality and affordable childcare available at the plant for construction workers and operators. According the the New York Times, childcare centres can be built in a bid to fulfill the requirement near construction sites or new plants.

The companies also need to submit a plan outlining its workforce needs, commerce secretary Gina Raimondo said. Applicants seeking more than $150 million in direct funding must submit “a plan for how they will provide affordable and accessible childcare for their workers”.

The CHIPS Act is central to Biden administration’s efforts to bring back semiconductor manufacturing to the US, with an aim to stay ahead of China in the chip race.

Since the law’s introduction, chip companies have announced more than 40 new projects with the aim to increase domestic production. This includes nearly $200 billion in private investments.

(With inputs from agencies)

