Tata Group emerges as winning bidder for Air India, says govt

Panel of ministers has cleared the winning bid for Air India

Seven EOIs were received in December 2020, five were disqualified as did not meet PIM requirements

In the second stage, financial bids received were received on Sept 15, 2021, from both qualified bidders in a sealed cover, said Secretary DIPAM Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

In the opening remarks and presentation by DIPAM, Tuhin Kanta Pandey said: “The FM had said in her Budget speech that the Govt of India aims to complete the Air India divestment in FY22. The competitive process has been carried out in a transparent manner.”

He added: “Bidders had to quote min 15% of enterprise value for cash consideration. Bidders were to quote max 85% of quoted enterprise value for retained debt.”