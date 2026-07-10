/OpenAI, Google are selling AI to Chinese firms blacklisted by Pentagon, says report: The battleground of AI export controls

The not-so-subtle “AI war” over export controls has taken a new twist, with reports that American AI firms such as OpenAI and Google have been selling their models to Chinese groups blacklisted by the Pentagon over China-related national security concerns. According to a report in the Financial Times, such transactions are taking place with Chinese firms including Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu through their subsidiaries in Singapore. Has the US lost the AI control race before it has even begun?

OpenAI and Google admit to selling advanced AI services to Chinese firms blacklisted by the Pentagon

Chinese technology groups Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent were recently included on the Pentagon’s 1260H list, which identifies companies alleged to have links with China’s military establishment. However, according to the FT report, both OpenAI and Google confirmed that they supplied advanced AI services to Singapore-based subsidiaries of these companies.

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Singapore-incorporated entities can legally contract with American AI providers even when their parent companies are blacklisted. This makes it difficult to ensure that AI models face the same level of export controls as those already imposed on advanced semiconductors.

Singapore’s position as a regional technology hub allows multinational companies to operate under Singaporean law while serving customers across Asia. This has made the city-state an important gateway for AI services and an increasingly significant focus for US regulators.

US export controls restrict advanced AI services to mainland China, but are rules circumvented?

Frontier AI is increasingly being viewed as a national security asset rather than just a commercial technology. This is why the US restricts access to advanced AI services from mainland China. But that does not broadly prohibit overseas subsidiaries of Chinese companies from purchasing US AI models.

Citing OpenAI, the FT reported that the company “blocks direct access to its models from China” but allows some Chinese-owned companies to use its services in jurisdictions “where safeguards can be enforced.” Google said its AI services are available in markets including Singapore and Hong Kong, subject to its usage policies. However, it acknowledged that “geographical restrictions alone are insufficient” to prevent sophisticated users from circumventing controls.

OpenAI blocks API access for Alibaba-affiliated users

The FT report came even as OpenAI said it suspended API access for Alibaba-affiliated users last month after detecting suspected “distillation”, an activity through which developers use outputs from advanced AI models to improve competing systems.

OpenAI said it reported the suspected activity to the US government.

Anthropic takes a stricter approach

Anthropic has taken a much stricter approach, banning China-headquartered companies and all foreign subsidiaries they own from accessing its most advanced AI models. The company has previously accused Chinese AI labs, including DeepSeek, Moonshot and MiniMax, of attempting model distillation. In Congressional testimony in June, Anthropic alleged that Alibaba used “tens of thousands of fraudulent accounts” to generate more than 28 million exchanges with its Claude models in a distillation operation.

US-China technology rivalry extends from AI hardware to software

Since 2022, the US has tightened restrictions on exports of advanced AI chips, particularly those made by Nvidia, while expanding blacklists covering Chinese technology companies. The Biden administration introduced sweeping semiconductor controls, while the Trump administration continued to tighten restrictions on advanced AI technologies, arguing that these capabilities could strengthen China’s military and intelligence capabilities.

In response, China tightened export controls on strategic minerals such as gallium, germanium and rare earth elements, which are critical for advanced technology manufacturing.

Chinese AI companies, including DeepSeek, Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent, have accelerated the development of competitive large language models (LLMs) to reduce dependence on US technology. The Chinese government has intensified investment in domestic AI models and semiconductor development.