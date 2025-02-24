India's largest state-owned oil and natural gas corporation (ONGC) is in the spotlight for failing to notify its investors of a major legal victory against Reliance Industries, according to reports. On February 14, the Delhi High Court ruled in favour of ONGC in the 2018 KGD6 gas dispute. Sources reveal that the ruling entitles ONGC to recover over $2 billion (including interest) from RIL. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEBI) mandates such price-sensitive disclosures to its shareholders.

What is the KGD6 gas dispute?

The dispute dates back to 2013 when ONGC suspected 'gas extraction' from its underground reservoirs in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin to adjacent RIL's block. These gas fields lie deep under the sea in the Bay of Bengal.

Following extensive studies that confirmed the extraction, ONGC filed a petition against the government and Reliance. A committee led by the former Delhi High Court Chief conducted a probe in 2015 and concluded that while there were no criminal wrongdoings, the migration happened and that ONGC was entitled to compensation.

The government raised a demand of $1.5 billion and an additional $175 million for 'unjust' enrichment. As per reports, the government accused RIL and its foreign partners, UK-based BP and Canada's Niko Resources, of committing 'fraud' and 'unjust enrichment of over $1.729 billion.' Government lawyers reportedly also claimed that RIL had known about the connectivity between its block and ONGC's since 2003.

Reliance contested the claims, which eventually led to the 2018 ruling in favour of Reliance and its partners. As per a Business World report, the tribunal concluded that the production sharing contract did not prohibit the contractor from 'producing' and 'selling' gas that migrated into its contract area from a source outside it. The government approached the Delhi High Court regarding the matter, where a single-judge bench ruled in favour of RIL. In the latest twist, the division bench of high court overturned the 2018 & 2023 arbitral ruling and awarded restitution to ONGC.

'We are setting aside the impugned order of May 9, 2023, passed by the single judge, and the arbitral award passed by the arbitral tribunal on July 24, 2018, as they are contrary to the settled position of law,' the division bench stated in its judgment as per reports.

What's next?

A day after the court ruling, Reliance issued a statement which read, 'After analysing the judgment, the company will file an appeal before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.' Meanwhile, ONGC and the government have yet to disclose any financial details.

A Business World report quotes Shriram Subramanian, founder of InGovern Research, who reveals that any material development impacting the company's financials should be immediately disclosed to the stock exchanges. He added that failure in such cases puts the company in violation of Regulation 30. The regulation is part of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations, which come under SEBI.