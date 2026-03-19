Difference between feeling cheated and actually being cheated when selling your car

When you sell your car, and you get less than you thought, the first thing that comes into your mind is usually that; cheated. However, there is a great gap between feeling cheated and being cheated and mixing the two can result in making worse decisions but not better ones. Being cheated is a natural response to a fair procedure. Being cheated is one thing because someone actually did something wrong to you, and that it might have actual implications that may haunt you in the aftermath of the sale. We may well examine either, plainly and frankly.

When it stings, but no one takes the wrong side

The check-up report returns, and it enumerates things that you never bothered noticing. An aged and battered bushing here, unequal rate of wear in the brake pads there, peeling paint on the roof, slight rust on the wheel-arch. You have been driving this car for years, and nothing bothered you at all because you are used to it.

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However, the inspector is looking at it with new eyes, and the report is what the car is. It is actually one of the most prevalent instances when sellers are being cheated. The report is like being attacked. It is as though somebody is picking at a good car to make you be satisfied paying them less.



However, this is where the matter lies: the inspector is not a bad man. And neither are you. You really had not observed those things. That is no big deal; that is an acquaintance. Looking at a car every day, you cannot see its shortcomings, but when a professional reviews it, you lose the blind spot. The reduced price which ensues is no deception. The market pricing is in the real state of the vehicle, not the state that you imagined it to be in.

The price difference that seems like a betrayal, not

You looked up your car online. You have seen some advertisements for the same model at a comfortable price. Then the bid you had got was lower, and the difference between what you thought you were going to get and what you really got seemed to one as though someone was cheating him.



Most sellers do not consider the difference between the asking price and the selling price. What people want is indicated on online listings. Transaction data indicates real payments made by people. Those two figures are not very often similar.



To that, the particular state of your car, the results of that check, the miles, the service lapses, the number of owners, and the proposition capture it all in one. Offer platforms that base offers on actual data of transactions, and are not lowballing you. The market will support the number they are giving you. It may be unjust, yet the feeling of being unjust is not identical to the state of being unjust.

You are being cheated when you are being cheated

All of this is perception. This is different. Causing harm intentionally to someone actually occurs, and the effects are actual, permanent, and even legal. RC transfer failure is the most prevalent method by which sellers are actually swindled in a private sale. You give over the car, you get the cash, deal is done. The buyer, however, does not receive the Registration Certificate under his name. That car is legally in your possession, and whatever occurs with that car henceforth is your thing.



Traffic violations commence showing up at your place in regard to offences you were not involved in. A ticket to one of the cities you have never stayed in. A traffic ticket of a red light camera several months after you sold the car. At other times, the car is also involved in an accident or a legal issue, and since the RC is still in your name, you are attached to it.



It is not an emotion, but a concrete, practical, and, as a consequence, a consequence that may take months or years to be solved. And it occurs in more instances in the sales of personal property than most are aware of.

Other ways of private sales that can go really badly

The largest risk is the RC transfer, which is not the only one. Payment fraud is another. You are given a bouncing cheque by a buyer, or a bank transfer is made, but the car has already been stolen. After the eventuality of your realisation, the follow-up will be a nightmare, particularly when the buyer is not replying.



It also has the problem of post-sale claims. A customer returns weeks later, claiming that the car had some hidden defect, which was not revealed, and he would require compensation or would sue. Even in the case that you were absolutely truthful, it is really hard to prove it in a personal deal. You have no paper trail to protect you.



This is complicated by insurance hassles. Should an incident occur to the car, and the insurance is still in your name as the new owner failed to change the insurance, then when it comes to a claim, you may even be left with a claim that you do not know of.

The safest sale is one you would never show up with the consequences.

The possibility of being cheated, in fact, is highest in personal sales where there is no responsibility, no formal process, and no one to appeal to in case anything goes wrong. That is the setting in which the RC transfers are absent, the payments reverse, and the sellers get a car, which they are not the owners of.



The sale based on a platform such as Cars24 eliminates the majority of that risk. The inspection is recorded. The proposal is anchored on actual information. It is an instant and guaranteed payment. And most importantly, the RC transfer is incorporated into the process, and you are not sitting back to wait until the new owner gets around to it. You can accept a price that does not make you feel like the one you were hoping to have. When the challans come to you with a car sold two years ago, that is not what anybody wants to hear.