Banking turmoil Live | Global banks shed $459bn in market rout

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that the Indian banking system remains stable, resilient against the US banking crisis that unfolded in the aftermath of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

Speaking at the 17th K P Hormis Commemorative Lecture in southern Kochi city, Das said US banks' crisis shows "need for prudent asset liability management".

Banks must do proper risk assessment before investing in bonds, said Das while referring to Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

India's total external debt is within manageable levels, he said. RBI has been constantly engaging with banks and has nudged them to adopt robust risk management practices, conduct periodic stress tests and build sufficient capital buffers, Das said.