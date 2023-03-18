Banking turmoil Live | Global banks shed $459bn in market rout
The spectacular collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, the 16th largest bank in the US, last week has created turmoil in Europe, and Asian markets, apart from the US, with the global banking sector facing one of its worst challenges in years. Markets remained on edge on Friday as benchmark indexes of shares in US and European banks have lost 20 per cent and 13 per cent respectively since the close of trading last Wednesday. Wall Street opened lower on Friday.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that the Indian banking system remains stable, resilient against the US banking crisis that unfolded in the aftermath of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.
Speaking at the 17th K P Hormis Commemorative Lecture in southern Kochi city, Das said US banks' crisis shows "need for prudent asset liability management".
Banks must do proper risk assessment before investing in bonds, said Das while referring to Silicon Valley Bank collapse.
India's total external debt is within manageable levels, he said. RBI has been constantly engaging with banks and has nudged them to adopt robust risk management practices, conduct periodic stress tests and build sufficient capital buffers, Das said.
Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company, SVB Financial Group, has filed filed for bankruptcy protection in New York court where administrators will set about selling off assets to meet creditors claims.
According to the Guardian newspaper, the embattled Silicon Valley Bank, which is now under the control of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), is not part of the bankruptcy.
Instead, court-appointed administrators will unwind an investment management arm, SVB Capital, investment bank SVB Securities and wealth manager SVB Private.
Nearly half a trillion dollars worth the value of bank shares were wiped off from the world, in one of the worst rout for the financial sector since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Financial stocks nosedived this week as the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank spread through global markets. Banks in the US, Europe and Japan have collectively lost $459bn in market value so far this month — the 16 per cent fall is the sharpest slump since March 2020, The Financial Times newspaper reported.
Swiss banking giant UBS is in discussions to take over all or part of Credit Suisse, it was reported late Friday, after a day in which the troubled banking giant continued to see its share price fall despite a $54bn cash injection on Thursday.
According to the The Financial Times report, the boards of the two banks are set to meet separately over the weekend in talks initiated by the Swiss National Bank, which provided Credit Suisse a lifeline, and regulator Swiss Finma.