Banking contagion Live updates | Asian stocks tumble despite Credit Suisse buyout, central banks' pledge
Story highlights
The unceremonious collapse of regional lenders Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate earlier this month has spurred fears of contagion across the finance industry as worried customers continue to withdraw their cash. The crisis forced US authorities to promise support for other lenders and depositors last week in a bid to calm the jittery nerves of investors. In the wake of the crisis, Wall Street titans including JP Morgan, Bank of America and Citigroup have pledged to infuse $30 billion into under-pressure lender First Republic Bank.
However, fears of another financial breakdown flared up again when the biggest shareholder in Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, said it would "absolutely not" up its stake a day after its annual report cited "material weaknesses" in internal controls at the firm. But a merger deal brokered by the Switzerland government appeared to calm the investors
Asian equities fell on Monday following a sell-off in New York as investors panicked over the financial sector, despite central banks' assurances to provide liquidity to troubled lenders and news that UBS had taken over embattled Credit Suisse.
The losses came ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting this week, with speculation mounting that it will pause its interest rate hikes in order to provide some stability to markets.
A US official told Reuters that that the deposit outflows of many regional banks reeling in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's failure had slowed and in some cases reversed, as investors tried to ascertain whether the crisis was contained.
Shares of regional banks such as First Republic Bank, PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp have plunged since the banking crisis started on March 8 with the collapse of Silvergate Capital Corp and intensified as U.S. regulators took over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that in the wake of deposits stabilising, US banks are seeing limited exposure to Credit Suisse Group
The news of UBS-Credit Suisse merger was welcome by the investors even as major central banks scrambled to bolster the flow of cash around the world with a series of coordinated currency swaps to ensure banks have the dollars needed to operate.
In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS Group AG will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse Group AG and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.
On Monday, Credit Suisse's banking operations appeared to be running business as usual at its major offices in Asia, reports Reuters news agency. Monetary authorities in Singapore and Hong Kong, where Credit Suisse hosts large regional offices, separately said the Swiss bank's business continued without interruption.