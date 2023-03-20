Banking contagion Live updates | Asian stocks tumble despite Credit Suisse buyout, central banks' pledge

A US official told Reuters that that the deposit outflows of many regional banks reeling in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's failure had slowed and in some cases reversed, as investors tried to ascertain whether the crisis was contained.

Shares of regional banks such as First Republic Bank, PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp have plunged since the banking crisis started on March 8 with the collapse of Silvergate Capital Corp and intensified as U.S. regulators took over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that in the wake of deposits stabilising, US banks are seeing limited exposure to Credit Suisse Group