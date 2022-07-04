Bone of contention : Rationality dies, benefit takes over

'The will to power exists, but it can be tamed and be guided by rationality and principles of moral duty'.

Where the world is facing some serious consequences of the war between Russia and Ukraine; on the other side of the picture world is suffering from catastrophic hunger which is a threat to the wider section of society not only to the deprived sanction of the society but for those who like to see the wholesome grain on their breakfast table, which doesn't create a threat to the malnourishment but to the hunger death too, basically for the African countries like Sudan, South Sudan, Mali, Tunisia, Madagascar, and sub-Saharan Africa and West African countries too. Well but no one thinking about stopping the unforeseen conditions of the ongoing war which could be a long sprint for both the nation as no sign of stopping the war as said by the NATO chief, the reason behind this could be that Russia never declared it as a full-fledged war but instead of that Russian administration said it as a Special Military Operation, which can be of a long run like America did in Afghanistan.

Well, the situation is not only grim for African countries but for the European countries too who are dependent on Russia's oil and gas and wheat for too as Russia and Ukraine account for 30 per cent of the world's wheat production and supplies to Europe and some of the Asian countries like Bangladesh and central Asian countries who used to be the part of integrated Soviet Union before 1991. If we talk specifically about Ukraine, then under the United Nations World Food Programme, Ukraine supplies 50 per cent of wheat to the African nation viz. Tunisia, Somalia, Mali, etc which malnourished countries where more than 40-45 per cent of the population either malnourished or undernourished leaving them no option just to rely on only one of the sessions food in a day. According to United Nations Conference On Trade and Development report says the 25 African nations including many of the least developed countries import more than one-third of their wheat from Ukraine and Russia.

A report from World Economic Forum on global food crisis about 180 million people across the 40 countries will have to face dire consequences of inescapable food insecurity, which can also lead to malnutrition, mass hunger, and famine viz. grimmer in African countries who are part if their dependency on global import of food grains. If we could turn to the Russian side then you could find the affection of power ,where Russia blocked the Black sea area on the southern side of Ukraine where Mariupole port been a important dock to export the grains to the nations and chain of landmines spread across the coast of Black sea from Mariupole side leaving no option for the Ukrainian farmer to store their wheat and unnecessarily in their storage house and seeing them rotten.

Let's give a look to ethical side of the groaning situation. European union hurting everyday as EU imports 40% of its gas supply from Russia through Nord Stream 1, while stopping the further process of laying the Nord Stream 2 to import more gas from Russia now seems burdening the financial discourse of the EU , while Russia threatened that may be last of this year ,they will cut 2/3rd of the gas supply to the European Union ,which will leave EU in complete despair. Although European Union said that from August of this year thry will cut the Russian coal import and within 6 months most of the oil supply from Russia ,as recently EU pact a deal with Israel and Egypt to import gas supply to further down the shooting price of gases. While on the other side of this childish activities inflation rises daily ,global crises of oil and gases , threat to food security but no has a word to say abouy to stop the war to provide relief to the scarced humans.

Everyone directly or indirectly supporting the war , Americans fueling the fire by providing the arms to Ukraine by passing bills and basically American's seen a well benefit in between as Russia and Ukraine locked by providing the food to the EU and most of the African countries , Americans are pursuing the EU members to buy their wheat viz. becomes costlier due to long route from USA to EU. Vladimir Putin recently made an statement saying that , they can think of food export to cut short the global food crises ,only if USA and EU lift sanctions from them. While Russian oil export firm Gazprom earning daily benefit by finding new consumer like India as India replaced Saudi Arabia and becomes second oil importing nation and raised import from marely 2 to 18 per cent, making India also a benefit holder of this. If things goes on like this without thinking of millions of people who are relying on the food and on energy resources of this nation the conspirators might get benefited but who's gonna left apart can't be answered.

This will also collapse the phased development in many of the countries that took a long run to come at this stage, surely facing the threat of their fiscal deficit cause not everyone has holding capacity in currencies. And what about the United Nations' sustainable development goals, which include poverty, hunger, health, and global cooperation? The human development index of many of the least developed countries or developing countries will come down by leaving the larger section of the society vulnerable to many of humanitarian crisis. Time for the nations to come out of the disrupted mindset of trade benefits than to morality and rationality.

