Yamaha FZ-S Fi: India's first hybrid motorcycle in 150cc segment

Deepika Agrawal
Mar 11, 2025, 02:25 PM

2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid is priced at INR 1,44,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

It gets two colour options - Cyan Metallic Grey and Racing Blue color

The motorcycle features a 149cc Blue Core engine which obtained OBD-2B compliance

Riding becomes more convenient due to the addition of a 4.2-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster

The bike's features include Turn-by-Turn (TBT) navigation using Google Maps

The production of handlebar switches meets current glove standards

The motorcycle includes a fuel cap like an airplane which stays on during refueling operations