Yamaha FZ-S Fi: India's first hybrid motorcycle in 150cc segment
Deepika Agrawal
Mar 11, 2025, 02:25 PM
2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid is priced at INR 1,44,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
It gets two colour options - Cyan Metallic Grey and Racing Blue color
The motorcycle features a 149cc Blue Core engine which obtained OBD-2B compliance
Riding becomes more convenient due to the addition of a 4.2-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster
The bike's features include Turn-by-Turn (TBT) navigation using Google Maps
The production of handlebar switches meets current glove standards
The motorcycle includes a fuel cap like an airplane which stays on during refueling operations
