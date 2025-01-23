VinFast officially enters Indian market with VF 7, VF 6 EVs
The Vietnam-based company officially unveiled its first two EVs for India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
VinFast VF 7 boasts a bold and robust exterior, embracing the Asymmetric Aerospace design philosophy
It gets a driver-focused interior, complemented by intelligent technologies and spacious cabin
VinFast VF 6 is inspired by the philosophy of 'The Duality in Nature'
Both VF 7 and VF 6 are expected to go on sales from early second half of 2025
The automaker is currently appointing dealers across all major towns in India with omni channel presence
Unveiling of India centric models solidifies the brand's commitment to the Indian market
