Ultraviolette launches Shockwave light electric motorcycle

Deepika Agrawal
Mar 10, 2025, 04:20 PM

It is priced at INR 1.5 lakhs (ex-showroom) for first 1,000 customers

The price will then be revised to INR 1.75 lakhs (ex-showroom)

UV Shockwave boasts a 3.5kWh battery, delivering a peak power of 14.5 bhp

The 120-kg electric motorcycle can deliver 505 Nm of peak torque

It can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds

The IDC certified range of the motorcycle goes up to 165 kilometres

Deliveries of the UV Shockwave will begin from Q1 2026