Ultraviolette enters electric scooter space with Tesseract!
Deepika Agrawal
Mar 10, 2025, 04:36 PM
It is priced at INR 1.2 lakhs (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers
The price will then be revised to INR 1.3 lakhs (ex-showroom) for the next 50,000 customers
The final pricing will rest at INR 1.45 lakhs (ex-showroom)
The pre-bookings are now open at INR 999, with deliveries slated to begin by early 2026
UV Tesseract is equipped with Traction control and Dynamic regen for enhanced safety and energy
It features 7-inch TFT display, multi-colour LED displays and 34 litres of under-seat storage
It gets four distinct colour options: Sunburst Sand, Stealth Black, Sonic Pink, and Solar White
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
& {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next