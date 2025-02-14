TVS Motor Company has partnered with Gujarat Tourism for 'Rann Utsav'
Deepika Agrawal
Feb 14, 2025, 04:20 PM
The company unveiled two ‘Rann Utsav’ edition custom bikes based on TVS Ronin
It also curated unique engagement activities for its Ronin and Apache customers
TVS Adventure Zone has a specially designed TVS Ronin Bike Installation
Riders embarked on an exclusive journey to Sunset Point
Participants of Celestial Sojourn partook in star-gazing experience under the Rann sky
Another activity involved morning ride through the scenic Road to Heaven
Guests also indulged in Gujarat’s rich heritage through traditional art showcases and folk performances
