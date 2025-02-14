TVS Motor Company has partnered with Gujarat Tourism for 'Rann Utsav'

Deepika Agrawal
Feb 14, 2025, 04:20 PM

The company unveiled two ‘Rann Utsav’ edition custom bikes based on TVS Ronin

It also curated unique engagement activities for its Ronin and Apache customers

TVS Adventure Zone has a specially designed TVS Ronin Bike Installation

Riders embarked on an exclusive journey to Sunset Point

Participants of Celestial Sojourn partook in star-gazing experience under the Rann sky

Another activity involved morning ride through the scenic Road to Heaven

Guests also indulged in Gujarat’s rich heritage through traditional art showcases and folk performances