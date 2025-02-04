This Toyota car runs on ethanol, petrol and electric motor

Toyota's ethanol-powered Prius plug-in hybrid electric vehicle was showcased at Auto Expo 2025

The car comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine capable of running on both petrol and ethanol

The petrol engine works alongside an electric motor and a 13.6 kWh battery

The 5th-gen Prius offers an EV only range of 87 km and produces a combined output of 220 bhp and torque of 190 Nm

In terms of design, its front fascia looks futuristic with slim headlamps, eyebrow DRLs and slim airdam

The rear features a large Prius lettering and a small PHEV badge on the lower right

This vehicle is a testament to Toyota's commitment to greener alternate fuel technologies