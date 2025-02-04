This Toyota car runs on ethanol, petrol and electric motor
Toyota's ethanol-powered Prius plug-in hybrid electric vehicle was showcased at Auto Expo 2025
The car comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine capable of running on both petrol and ethanol
The petrol engine works alongside an electric motor and a 13.6 kWh battery
The 5th-gen Prius offers an EV only range of 87 km and produces a combined output of 220 bhp and torque of 190 Nm
In terms of design, its front fascia looks futuristic with slim headlamps, eyebrow DRLs and slim airdam
The rear features a large Prius lettering and a small PHEV badge on the lower right
This vehicle is a testament to Toyota's commitment to greener alternate fuel technologies
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
and {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next