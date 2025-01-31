Tata Sierra ICE concept drew eyeballs at Auto Expo 2025

The showcased car is in near-production form and the vehicle will go on sale in India later this year

The SUV will be available with petrol, diesel and all-electric powertrains

It looks quite similar to its all-electric version other than a slightly tweaked grille and different alloy wheels

The interior sports three screens – a digital instrument cluster, a central and a passenger side infotainment touchscreen

Features include premium Harman sound system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Cabin highlights include four-spoke steering wheel, illuminated Tata logo and ambient lighting

Safety features include six airbags, 360-degree cameras, electronic stability control (ESC), and Level 2 ADAS