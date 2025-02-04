Solar-electric Vayve Eva: Small car with big promises!

Price:

Vayve Mobility's solar electric car was launched at Auto Expo 2025 at a starting price of INR 3.25 lakh

BaaS model:

Eva comes with a battery-as-a-subscription model with 3 battery pack options: 9 kWh, 12.6 kWh, 18 kWh

Range:

It promises a range of 125-250 kilometres on full charge, depending on variants

Technology:

Eva gets fast charging, Over-the-air (OTA) updates, vehicle diagnostic systems, smartphone connectivity

Seating configuration:

The slim car can seat up to three people and easily maneuver city traffic

Design:

Eva has a 3-door layout with a fixed glass roof which can be fitted with solar charging panels

Safety & other features:

Eva gets a single airbag, dual screens on dashboard, reverse camera, etc.