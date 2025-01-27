Skoda Vision 7S concept car opens the door to automotive future
The concept car embodies Skoda's new design philosophy and sports the next-generation brand logo
The exterior features a new version of the signature grille, vertical headlights and bumpers with contrast-coloured elements
The rear features T-shaped tail lamps, the Skoda logo on the D-pillar and a low-slung roofline
There are two seating layouts inside - Drive and Relax. Drive mode is focused on the road while the relax mode is stationary for tasks like charging
There is a child seat integrated into the second-row centre console
Rear passengers get dual digital displays and magnetic smartphone holder on the back of the front seats
With 89kWh battery pack with up to 200kWh charging capacity, the range is expected to be around 600 km
