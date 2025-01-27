Skoda Kylaq deliveries begin in India today: Top six highlights

Starts at INR 7.89 lakh with four trim levels – Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige
Skoda Kylaq has secured a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash test
Kylaq offers six-way electric seats with ventilation for both the driver and front passenger
A segment-best 446 litres of capacity is on offer, which expands to 1,265 litres with folded rear seats
1.0 TSI engine delivering 85kW of power and 178Nm of torque
Tornado Red | Brilliant Silver | Candy White | Carbon Steel | Lava Blue | Deep Black | Olive Gold
Leatherette seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging
