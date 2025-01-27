Skoda Kylaq deliveries begin in India today: Top six highlights

Price:

Starts at INR 7.89 lakh with four trim levels – Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige

Safety:

Skoda Kylaq has secured a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash test

Segment-first features:

Kylaq offers six-way electric seats with ventilation for both the driver and front passenger

Boot space:

A segment-best 446 litres of capacity is on offer, which expands to 1,265 litres with folded rear seats

Performance highlights:

1.0 TSI engine delivering 85kW of power and 178Nm of torque

Seven colour options:

Tornado Red | Brilliant Silver | Candy White | Carbon Steel | Lava Blue | Deep Black | Olive Gold

Convenience features:

Leatherette seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging