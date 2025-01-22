Royal Enfield Scram 440 crossover bike launched: Top highlights

Pricing:

INR 2,08,000* for Trail variant | INR 2,15,000* for Force variant *(ex-showroom, Chennai)

Styling:

Royal Enfield Scram 440 retains a rugged yet minimalist look with elevated seating

Engine & Performance:

443cc long-stroke engine (LS 440) | Power - 25.4 bhp | Torque - 34 Nm

Tyres:

19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels paired with dual-purpose tubeless tyres

Safety highlights:

Switchable ABS and superior LED headlamps

Five colour options:

Trail Blue, Trail Green, Force Blue, Force Grey, and Force Teal

Payload capacity:

Offers 10 kg of payload capacity with provision for a top box