Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets new colour options!
Deepika Agrawal
Feb 24, 2025, 05:40 PM
The muscular roadster now dons a new ‘Peix Bronze’ colourway in Dash variant
The new matte shade with white highlights enhances the muscular appeal of the bike
The popular ‘Smoke Silver’ colorway has also been added to the Dash variant
Bookings for the new colourways have commenced from today
Test rides and retails of the new colours will start on March 10
The Guerrilla 450 is powered by the 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled Sherpa engine
The bike features Tripper Dash and a TFT display that helps riders access important ride related information
